Insider Selling: Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Sells $60,057.48 in Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $60,057.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,353.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NTRA stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natera Inc has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 120.68% and a negative net margin of 41.30%. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $42,205,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $20,893,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Natera by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,908,000 after purchasing an additional 425,079 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Natera by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 503,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 350,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $6,401,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

