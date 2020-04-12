Insider Selling: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $544,950.00 in Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $544,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,390.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $36.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion and a PE ratio of -246.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Datadog has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $50.12.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Datadog has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $1,744,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $7,898,000. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $2,437,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Datadog by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayak Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayak Investment Partners LLC now owns 371,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,035,000 after purchasing an additional 144,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.