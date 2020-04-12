Insider Selling: Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) SVP Sells $356,397.72 in Stock

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $254.30 on Friday. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

