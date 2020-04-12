Insider Buying: Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Major Shareholder Buys $46,080.00 in Stock

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) major shareholder Document Security Systems Inc bought 576,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.08 per share, for a total transaction of $46,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Document Security Systems Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Document Security Systems Inc bought 328,094 shares of Document Security Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.07 per share, for a total transaction of $22,966.58.

On Friday, April 3rd, Document Security Systems Inc acquired 161,250 shares of Document Security Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.07 per share, for a total transaction of $11,287.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DSS opened at $0.21 on Friday. Document Security Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $1.43.

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling anti-counterfeiting, product authentication, and brand protection technology solutions. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS and DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

