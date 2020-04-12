Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Northland Securities

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) had its price target hoisted by Northland Securities from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INSG. National Securities upgraded Inseego from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Inseego from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Inseego from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Inseego from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Inseego from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.14.

Get Inseego alerts:

NASDAQ INSG opened at $9.45 on Thursday. Inseego has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $9.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $908.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.91 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. State Street Corp boosted its position in Inseego by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 51,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inseego by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Inseego by 3,006.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 495,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Inseego by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inseego by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 173,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 54,214 shares in the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.