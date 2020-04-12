Independent Research Reiterates €71.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Independent Research set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HEN3. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 9th. HSBC set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €79.84 ($92.84).

HEN3 stock opened at €78.02 ($90.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €77.09 and a 200-day moving average price of €89.31. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

