Independent Research Reiterates €27.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DPW. Deutsche Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($42.44) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €33.90 ($39.42).

Deutsche Post stock opened at €25.67 ($29.85) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.05). The company’s 50-day moving average is €24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.77.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

