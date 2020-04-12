Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $93.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Incyte’s lead drug, Jakafi, maintains momentum, propelled by increasing demand in all three approved indications (polycythemiavera, myelofibrosis and the recent label expansion in acute GVHD). The company’s efforts to further expand the drug’s label should boost sales. Moreover, its efforts to diversify the revenue base and develop the pipeline are impressive. However, pipeline failures are concerning. GRAVITAS-301, the phase III study of itacitinib as a treatment for patients with newly-diagnosed acute GVHD, did not meet the primary endpoint. Moreover, the company is highly dependent on Jakafi for a major chunk of revenues. The recently-approved therapies will pose stiff competition to Jakafi and sales might take a hit. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past one year.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.74.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $86.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.22 and its 200 day moving average is $80.52. Incyte has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.13 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $156,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,171 shares of company stock worth $725,754. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 2,122.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

