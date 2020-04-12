Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$23.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$18.00 to C$13.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Firstegy raised Imperial Oil from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$28.00.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$18.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.27. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$10.27 and a one year high of C$40.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 1.0599999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.51%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.