IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $147.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

IEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of IDEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.82.

NYSE IEX traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.52. 573,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,712. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 18.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 296,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in IDEX during the first quarter worth $247,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in IDEX by 8.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the first quarter worth $197,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

