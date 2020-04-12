IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IDYA. ValuEngine raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.69.

Shares of IDYA opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.65 and a quick ratio of 14.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.32.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,973,000. Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $19,955,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

