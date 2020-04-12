Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Lifted to Buy at Oddo Securities

Oddo Securities upgraded shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBDRY. UBS Group raised Iberdrola from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Iberdrola from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays upgraded Iberdrola from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Iberdrola from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Iberdrola from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of IBDRY stock opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.53. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

