HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,379,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 64.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 84,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 334.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 40,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the third quarter valued at about $566,000. 28.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HUTCHISON CHINA/S

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

