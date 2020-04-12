Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Husky Energy from C$11.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Husky Energy from C$6.00 to C$2.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Husky Energy from C$9.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.01.

Shares of TSE HSE opened at C$4.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.37. Husky Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.21 and a 12 month high of C$14.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.38.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($2.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($2.39). The company had revenue of C$4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.27 billion. Analysts predict that Husky Energy will post -0.1007634 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. Husky Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.39%.

In other Husky Energy news, Director Asim Ghosh acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,840 shares in the company, valued at C$445,031.60.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

