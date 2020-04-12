Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at SunTrust Banks

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price reduced by SunTrust Banks from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra upgraded Huntsman from a sell rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.58.

Shares of HUN traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,645. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

In related news, CEO Peter R. Huntsman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. Also, CEO Peter R. Huntsman acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $142,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,544,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,517,924.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 44,625 shares of company stock valued at $789,217. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,588,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,385,000 after acquiring an additional 471,114 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 5,343.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

