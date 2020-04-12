Hunting (LON:HTG) PT Lowered to GBX 200 at UBS Group

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HTG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 580 ($7.63) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays cut shares of Hunting to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 338.50 ($4.45).

Get Hunting alerts:

LON HTG opened at GBX 208.80 ($2.75) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 229.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 351.50. Hunting has a 12 month low of GBX 148.90 ($1.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 657 ($8.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.40 million and a P/E ratio of 8.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In related news, insider Carol Chesney purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 304 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £12,160 ($15,995.79). Also, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 58,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 314 ($4.13), for a total transaction of £183,774.78 ($241,745.30).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.