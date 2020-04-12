HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised HUGO BOSS AG/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank downgraded HUGO BOSS AG/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.37. HUGO BOSS AG/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

