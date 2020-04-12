Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HUBG. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.25.

HUBG stock opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $900.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.88 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

