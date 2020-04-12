HSBC Lowers Hammerson (LON:HMSO) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 83 ($1.09) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 356 ($4.68).

HMSO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 188 ($2.47) to GBX 59 ($0.78) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hammerson to a neutral rating and set a GBX 218 ($2.87) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hammerson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 197.50 ($2.60).

Get Hammerson alerts:

Hammerson stock opened at GBX 82.24 ($1.08) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $630.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 140.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 246.62. Hammerson has a one year low of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and a one year high of GBX 351.90 ($4.63).

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 28 ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hammerson will post 3070.0001852 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.80 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $11.10. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. Hammerson’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

In related news, insider Sarah Booth sold 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.07), for a total value of £6,995.92 ($9,202.74). Also, insider Adam Metz purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £45,750 ($60,181.53). Insiders have bought a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $12,830,000 over the last 90 days.

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.