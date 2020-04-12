HSBC Cuts Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) Price Target to GBX 95

Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) had its price target reduced by HSBC from GBX 232 ($3.05) to GBX 95 ($1.25) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NRR. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Newriver Reit from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 103 ($1.35) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.96) price objective on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Newriver Reit has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 173.83 ($2.29).

Shares of NRR opened at GBX 69.20 ($0.91) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $211.85 million and a P/E ratio of -3.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 174.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. Newriver Reit has a one year low of GBX 49.39 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 246 ($3.24).

In related news, insider Allan Lockhart sold 148,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.50), for a total value of £282,625 ($371,777.16).

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

