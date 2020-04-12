Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Upgraded at Langenberg & Company

Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $165.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.88.

Shares of HON opened at $143.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

