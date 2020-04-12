HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

HMST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.61. The firm has a market cap of $587.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.03.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 7,500 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $174,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Ederer purchased 1,686 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $37,682.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,886.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,886 shares of company stock worth $328,025 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

