Homeros (HMR) Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $58.77 million and $2.88 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00005052 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Homeros has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.97 or 0.02798835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00206412 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00053143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00049850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,488,955 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

