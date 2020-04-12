Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOMB. ValuEngine downgraded Home Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Bancshares from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Home Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $32,189.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tracy French acquired 2,450 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,320.50. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 19.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 255.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 30,301 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 141,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $8,668,000. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

