Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In recent times, Hologic registered strong top-line growth led by robust performances within majority of its businesses. In the last reported quarter, organic revenue growth against the toughest comparable of the year, significantly outdid Hologic’s projections. Continued solid uptake of Aptima women's health assays and consistent expansion of global installed bases of Genius 3D mammography systems and Panther instruments are encouraging. It put up a robust first quarter fiscal 2020 show with in-line earnings and revenues ahead of expectations. However, the contractions in both margins during the quarter are concerning. Difficult macroeconomic conditions due to coronavirus outbreak and foreign exchange fluctuations are other headwinds trailing the company. Overall, Hologic has been underperforming its industry over the past six months.”

Get Hologic alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Hologic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Hologic from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hologic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hologic from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.60.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.40.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hologic (HOLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.