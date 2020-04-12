Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HEP. ValuEngine cut Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.98.

HEP stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $131.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.44 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 42.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, VP Kenneth Norwood bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,012.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,984,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 31.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

