Hive (HIVE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $191,737.00

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $34.38 million and $191,737.00 worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hive has traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000090 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000584 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Hive

HIVE is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 387,281,807 coins and its circulating supply is 303,911,601 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hive’s official website is hive.io

Buying and Selling Hive

Hive can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

