Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world’s leading global electronics companies. They manufacture and market a wide range of products, including computers, semiconductors, consumer products and power and industrial equipment. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Hitachi from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of HTHIY opened at $58.28 on Thursday. Hitachi has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

