Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

HESM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a b rating to an e+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess Midstream Partners has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.80.

Hess Midstream Partners stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62. Hess Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $624.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.05.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 2.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. J. Letwin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,914.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HESM. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

