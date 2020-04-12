Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley cut their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Shares of HT stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32. The company has a market cap of $248.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.96, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $19.58.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $132.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 57.73%.

In other news, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $43,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,322. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Neil H. Shah bought 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 365,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,605.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 183,934 shares of company stock worth $1,553,986. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 39,802 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

