Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Receives $46.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTLF shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director Barry H. Orr sold 1,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 227,866 shares in the company, valued at $11,397,857.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth $124,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,481,000 after purchasing an additional 30,447 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 81.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 67,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTLF traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.67. 172,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average of $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $51.85.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $140.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

