Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

HQY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Healthequity from $74.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthequity from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthequity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.69.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. Healthequity has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.53.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. Healthequity had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthequity will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $440,733.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,216.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,246.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,413 shares of company stock worth $2,649,496 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthequity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthequity by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

