Head-To-Head Review: Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) & BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) and BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Viewray has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioSig Technologies has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Viewray and BioSig Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viewray -136.93% -81.70% -41.98% BioSig Technologies N/A -311.55% -262.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viewray and BioSig Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viewray $87.78 million 4.45 -$120.20 million ($1.18) -2.25 BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -$34.06 million N/A N/A

BioSig Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viewray.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.9% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Viewray shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Viewray and BioSig Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viewray 1 2 7 0 2.60 BioSig Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Viewray presently has a consensus price target of $5.61, suggesting a potential upside of 111.74%. BioSig Technologies has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.08%. Given Viewray’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Viewray is more favorable than BioSig Technologies.

Summary

Viewray beats BioSig Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. MRIdian delivers radiation to the tumor accurately while delivering less radiation to healthy tissue. MRIdian provides real-time imaging that defines the targeted tumor from the surrounding soft tissue and other critical organs during radiation treatment. MRIdian allows physicians to record the level of radiation exposure that the tumor has received and adapt the prescription between fractions as needed.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

