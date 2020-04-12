Head-To-Head Review: Twin River Worldwide (TRWH) & Its Rivals

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE: TRWH) is one of 36 public companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Twin River Worldwide to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Twin River Worldwide alerts:

95.6% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Twin River Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Twin River Worldwide pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 50.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin River Worldwide 10.53% 21.26% 6.44% Twin River Worldwide Competitors 6.51% -25.25% 3.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Twin River Worldwide $523.58 million $55.13 million 7.72 Twin River Worldwide Competitors $3.64 billion $294.93 million 17.48

Twin River Worldwide’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Twin River Worldwide. Twin River Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Twin River Worldwide and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin River Worldwide 0 2 2 0 2.50 Twin River Worldwide Competitors 648 2329 2884 111 2.41

Twin River Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 143.38%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 58.11%. Given Twin River Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Twin River Worldwide is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Twin River Worldwide beats its peers on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Twin River Worldwide

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Twin River Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin River Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.