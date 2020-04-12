Head to Head Review: Regency Affiliates (OTCMKTS:RAFI) versus Cooper-Standard (OTCMKTS:CPS)

Regency Affiliates (OTCMKTS:RAFI) and Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Affiliates and Cooper-Standard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Affiliates N/A N/A N/A Cooper-Standard 1.95% -1.13% -0.38%

This table compares Regency Affiliates and Cooper-Standard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Affiliates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cooper-Standard $3.11 billion 0.07 $67.53 million ($0.19) -68.84

Cooper-Standard has higher revenue and earnings than Regency Affiliates.

Risk and Volatility

Regency Affiliates has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cooper-Standard has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Regency Affiliates shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Cooper-Standard shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Regency Affiliates shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Cooper-Standard shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Regency Affiliates and Cooper-Standard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Affiliates 0 0 0 0 N/A Cooper-Standard 1 2 1 0 2.00

Cooper-Standard has a consensus price target of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 103.87%. Given Cooper-Standard’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cooper-Standard is more favorable than Regency Affiliates.

Summary

Cooper-Standard beats Regency Affiliates on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regency Affiliates Company Profile

Regency Affiliates, Inc., through its interest in MESC Capital, LLC, owns an on-site energy facility that supplies approximately 61 megawatts of steam and electricity to a Kimberly-Clark tissue mill in Mobile, Alabama. It also owns and operates 34.3 acres of land and rental property of approximately 717,000 square feet comprising a 2-story office building and a connected 6-story office tower in Woodlawn, Maryland through a limited partnership interest. The company is based in New York, New York.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products. Its fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, metallic brake lines and bundles, quick connects, direct injection and port fuel rails, and tube coatings. The company's fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, DPF and SCR emission lines, degas tanks, air intake and charge products, and transmission oil cooling hoses, as well as turbo charger, secondary air, and brake and clutch hoses. It also provides anti-vibration systems, such as powertrain mount systems that include multi-state vacuum switchable hydraulic engine, bi-state electric switchable hydraulic engine, conventional hydraulic, and elastomeric mounts; and chassis suspension components, which comprise conventional and hydraulic body mounts and bushings, as well as strut mounts, spring seats and bumpers, mass dampers, and dual durometer bushings. The company's products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

