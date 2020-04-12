Head-To-Head Analysis: Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) and Ooma (NASDAQ:OOMA)

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Phunware and Ooma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware -67.21% -174.78% -42.22% Ooma -12.40% -45.94% -17.55%

26.2% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Ooma shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Phunware shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Ooma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Phunware and Ooma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware $19.15 million 1.52 -$12.87 million N/A N/A Ooma $151.59 million 1.85 -$18.80 million ($0.65) -19.92

Phunware has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ooma.

Risk and Volatility

Phunware has a beta of 19.97, meaning that its stock price is 1,897% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ooma has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Phunware and Ooma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 0 0 0 N/A Ooma 2 1 4 0 2.29

Ooma has a consensus price target of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 48.65%. Given Ooma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ooma is more favorable than Phunware.

Summary

Ooma beats Phunware on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phunware

Phunware Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions. It also provides cloud-based vertical solutions of pre-integrated iOS and Android mobile application portfolios for healthcare, retail, media, real estate and hospitality, sports, aviation, and other sectors; and knowledge graph and data solutions which allows for real-time mobile audience targeting, reach, engagement, and monetization for 1:1 insights and interactions. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc. creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system that provides everything needed to manage communications in and out of the office for small businesses; Ooma Office Mobile HD app to make, receive, and transfer phone calls; and Ooma Enterprise, an unified-communications-as-a-service. It also provides Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home; Ooma Telo Air, a solution that connects to the Internet wirelessly using the home's Wi-Fi network and can be paired with mobile phones to answer incoming mobile calls from any phone in the home; and Ooma HD3 cordless handset. In addition, the company offers Ooma Premier Service, a suite of advanced calling features to enhance the capabilities of Ooma Telo; and Ooma Mobile HD app that allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings with iOS or Android device over a Wi-Fi or cellular data connection. Further, it provides Ooma Smart Security, a security and monitoring platform; Ooma Smart Cam, an indoor/outdoor high-definition video security camera; and Talkatone mobile app. The company offers its products through direct sales, retailers, distributors, and resellers, as well as online. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

