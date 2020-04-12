H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HEES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. H&E Equipment Services has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of HEES opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. H&E Equipment Services has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $541.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.58.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber purchased 32,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $349,102.20. Also, Director John Sawyer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 315.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3,573.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 578.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

