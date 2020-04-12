HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MESO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.82.

NASDAQ MESO opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 337.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,440,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in Mesoblast by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 232,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

