HC Wainwright Increases Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Price Target to C$6.20

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from C$5.80 to C$6.20 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of Corvus Gold stock opened at C$1.62 on Wednesday. Corvus Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.99 and a 12-month high of C$2.69. The stock has a market cap of $200.86 million and a P/E ratio of -15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 93.49, a current ratio of 94.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.94.

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corvus Gold will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

