HC Wainwright Increases Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Price Target to C$6.20

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from C$5.80 to C$6.20 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of Corvus Gold stock opened at C$1.62 on Wednesday. Corvus Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.99 and a 12-month high of C$2.69. The stock has a market cap of $200.86 million and a P/E ratio of -15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 93.49, a current ratio of 94.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.94.

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corvus Gold will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

