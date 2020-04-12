Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) Price Target Raised to GBX 160

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

HSTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Hastings Group to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hastings Group from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 208 ($2.74) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hastings Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Hastings Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hastings Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 197.57 ($2.60).

HSTG stock opened at GBX 183.30 ($2.41) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 171.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 180.44. Hastings Group has a 12-month low of GBX 136.50 ($1.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 17.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from Hastings Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. Hastings Group’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

In other Hastings Group news, insider Toby van der Meer purchased 31,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £50,069.39 ($65,863.44).

Hastings Group Company Profile

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

