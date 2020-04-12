Hashgard (GARD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $847,881.58

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $847,881.58 and approximately $51,908.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Gate.io. In the last week, Hashgard has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.29 or 0.02773664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00206338 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00053187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00049807 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,290,991,224 tokens. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.