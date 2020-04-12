Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Lowered to $78.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAS. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Hasbro from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.12.

Hasbro stock opened at $75.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.80. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

