Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

HROW has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Harrow Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Harrow Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of HROW stock opened at $4.09 on Thursday. Harrow Health has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 0.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harrow Health will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Harrow Health by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harrow Health by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 641,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 29,104 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

