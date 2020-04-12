HANNOVER RUECK/S’s (HVRRY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $76.19 on Thursday. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a twelve month low of $56.15 and a twelve month high of $104.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

