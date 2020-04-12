Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HAIN. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.64.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.82. Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.31 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Hain Celestial Group news, insider Christopher J. Boever acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $149,881.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,881. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

