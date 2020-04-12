Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HAIN. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.64.
NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.82. Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
In other Hain Celestial Group news, insider Christopher J. Boever acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $149,881.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,881. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.
Hain Celestial Group Company Profile
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.
Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.