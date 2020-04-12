Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on April 30th

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.
NYSE GOF opened at $15.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $21.15.
About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
