GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

GRFS stock opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97. GRIFOLS S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. State Street Corp grew its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 21.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 48,938 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 79.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,559 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,206,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

