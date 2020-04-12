Greif (NYSE:GEF) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Greif from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Greif from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greif from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Greif from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Greif from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.83.

Greif stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.53. 291,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.21. Greif has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $50.37.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 19.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Greif by 60.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Greif by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Greif by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

