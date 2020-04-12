GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. GP Strategies posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $155.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.50 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.60%.

GPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of GP Strategies in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

In related news, EVP Russell L. Becker purchased 5,000 shares of GP Strategies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $32,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,612 shares in the company, valued at $48,792.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPX. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in GP Strategies by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GP Strategies during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GP Strategies stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.10. 107,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,424. The stock has a market cap of $121.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91. GP Strategies has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

