Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GT. Citigroup lowered their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.02.

Shares of GT stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.12. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,302,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,814,000 after purchasing an additional 216,414 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,672,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,004,000 after purchasing an additional 33,497 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,339,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,281,000 after purchasing an additional 494,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,303,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,052,000 after purchasing an additional 279,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,124,000 after purchasing an additional 574,323 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

